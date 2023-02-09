NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Multi-Platinum rock band Disturbed announced their Take Back Your Life Tour with Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer, including a stop at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, July 29, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., and music will start at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $39.50-$129.50 plus applicable fees.
Disturbed’s eighth full-length album "Divisive" is out now via Reprise Records. "Divisive" pulls no punches as a precise, pummeling, and powerful hard rock opus. Over the last year, the quartet cut the 10 tracks with producer Drew Fulk in Nashville, Tennessee.
After Donegan shared initial ideas with the rest of the group, they locked in like never before with the groove as the backbone. Drummer Mike Wengren bolted down some of the strongest and boldest rhythms of their career punctuated by John Moyer’s punchy bass. Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together.
“Hey You,” the album’s first single, emerged as their 15th No. 1 single at Rock Radio and retained that position for three weeks Their current single, “Bad Man” is in the top 10 on that chart.
Emerging out of Chicago at the turn of the century with an insidious, infectious, and inimitable vision without comparison, Disturbed have quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms. They’ve quietly claimed a place at the forefront of rock with record-breaking success, sales of over 17 million-plus units, nearly 8 billion streams, and sold out shows around the globe. The two-time Grammy-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, occupying rarified air alongside Metallica – the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to an order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Individuals can purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays, or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
