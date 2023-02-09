Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%.