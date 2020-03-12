DJ Lux, Chris Kirkpatrick to drop the beat in Tulsa

TULSA – EDM-centric act ATCK, led by powerhouse DJ Lux, is heading back to Tulsa and partnering with world-renowned artist Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC to take on Riff’s inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 20. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Chris Kirkpatrick is one of the five founding members of pop group phenomenon *NSYNC. Along with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass, Kirkpatrick has sold more than 50 million records and completed five nationwide concert tours, making *NSYNC one of the best-selling boy bands in history. Their instant success has been recognized by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the Top 25 Teen Idol Breakout Moments of all time.
Kirkpatrick is also an accomplished voice actor as the voice of Chip Skylark on “The Fairly OddParents.” He also guest starred on “The Simpsons” as himself, along with the rest of *NSYNC.
Brandon Mashburn, also known as DJ Lux, has traveled the world thanks to his career successes. On top of being a touring musician since he was a teenager, he has produced for TrustCOMPANY and up-and-comers Before You Exit, mixed records for U2 and Beyoncé, among others, and penned songs for Bruno Mars with partners The Jackie Boyz. He started his own production company prior to forming ATCK with Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean.
For more information on ATCK, visit www.facebook.com/OfficialATCK.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Ticket information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
