The life of 1930s gang-busting Cherokee County sheriff Grover Bishop has been turned into a feature-length film.
Oral history attests that Bishop killed between five and 17 men while in the line of duty, though the way he dispatched these outlaws varies depending on whom you talk to. “Grover Bishop: Making of a Legend” delves into these stories, presenting the oral and written history of the famed lawman.
The film is produced by B.J. Baker and directed by Jeremy Scott. Baker and Scott, both Tahlequah natives, grew up hearing the stories about Bishop and the different versions of those tales, so the project has a close-to-home feel for them. The cast consists of Cherokee County residents, law enforcement officers from various federal, state and county agencies, along with former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker.
The Dream Theatre, in downtown Tahlequah, will host the film’s two premieres. The first will be a private press screening on Friday, Feb. 18. The second will show on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. and will be open to the public. Tickets for the second screening can be downloaded, free of charge, at groverbishop.com.
Built and originally operated by Scott’s grandfather, Allender O. Scott, this 74-year-old theater will add to the history vibe – as it has its own library of oral history. At 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, the documentary will be released on the website, but in two episodes. The first is to be released that day with the second premiering Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Both episodes will be free to stream.
A four-part podcast is in the works, and will also be available for free streaming on the website later this year. Scott will host the podcast with some of the film’s cast serving as guests.
