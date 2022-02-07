A notorious lawman from Cherokee County, Grover Bishop gained a reputation for himself as a gunslinging, gang-busting sheriff of these parts, with no shortage of stories about his dealings with nefarious characters and criminals of the area.
These stories have been gathered and chronicled to help explain the history of Bishop and his time serving as a Cherokee County sheriff. “Grover Bishop: Making of a Legend,” is set to be released next week, and will feature interviews from local residents, law enforcement officials, and historians, as well as findings from the film’s director, Jeremy Scott.
Producer B.J. Baker, local attorney, said there’s a lot of sitting around and telling of old war stories in the legal profession. After receiving some old recordings of Bishop that were taken the year he died, Baker got the idea to write a book. However, he instead decided to enlist the help of Scott to piece together the oral and written history of this famous, or infamous, lawman.
“I’m sixth-generation Cherokee County, and there’s a lot of people here that have always been here, but there’s no movies about Cherokee County,” Baker said. “We hear these legends and these stories, but we’re solidifying it. You hear stories from different people and they match up in parts. So I thought about how it would look if we put the whole puzzle together, and that’s kind of what it’s all about.”
The documentary covers Bishop’s life from birth to death, although it focuses mainly on his time wearing a badge. He was appointed as a field deputy in 1928, and then served as the sheriff of Cherokee County from 1935 to 1943. One tale comes from a three-week period when eight people – including outlaws, lawman and civilians – died in 1932.
“I think it’s safe to say it was the bloodiest period of time in Cherokee County, in terms of death,” Scott said. “It was no joke.”
Bishop’s years of service came around the time of Prohibition and the surge of criminal organizations that developed during that time period. However, while Bishop wasn’t in the big cities chasing down the likes of John Dillinger or Al Capone, he was making headlines for his work in rural Oklahoma.
“It was pretty Wild West,” Scott said. “He would go out there by himself a lot to hunt these people down, carrying a Tommy Gun around. When he had to go out and look for people, he was usually gone for a few days. There was no two-way radio, so the sheriff might not come back. It was really scary.”
It was a time of great poverty in the United States, as well. The Great Depression had forced a quarter of the American population out of work. This lead to increased opportunities in criminal activities.
“I think you definitely have to consider the time period that we’re talking about here,” Scott said. “In my opinion, the Great Depression years – outside of the Civil War – were probably the worst stretch of time this country has ever seen. When you have poverty like that, you’re going to have crime in gigantic title waves.”
The stories included in the documentary are ones “big and bad enough,” to create what most people consider a legend, Scott said. However, the film isn’t meant to glorify the former sheriff. In fact, there are some findings that Scott said “could put some tarnish on that new-penny shine.”
“We’re not sitting here trying to shine him up as Tahlequah’s John Wayne. He definitely had some flaws,” Scott said. “This is just what we found in the several months of production. There are some things about him that we present that people might not like, but I couldn’t ignore it. I’m just going by what the guy said on an audio tape, versus what the newspapers reported, and what the sheriffs reported.”
A free screening of “Grover Bishop: Making of a Legend,” will be held at The Dream Theatre in downtown Tahlequah on Feb. 19. The doors will open at 7:00 and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets can be dowloaded at no cost at groverbishop.com. The documentary will be released in two parts at groverbishop.com, where people can also learn more about the film’s production. The first part will be available Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.; and the second part on Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.
