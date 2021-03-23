NSU Media Studies Program is presenting The Dogfather Dog Party at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Northeastern State University’s Beta Field.
Beta Field is between the west wall of Jack Dobbins Field House and the east wall of the science building.
This event will be open to the public and NSU faculty and students to come and bring their dogs to enjoy a day of play.
“This event is to help take a break from being stuck indoors from the winter season and raise awareness and funds for Therapetics – Service Dogs of Oklahoma located in Tulsa,” said Makenzie Oestreich, student organizer.
There will be the opportunity to take pictures at the Puppy Kissing Photo Booth and donation boxes for animal supplies, such as dog food, treats, new toys and leashes. Every dog will leave with their own special puppy gift of a tennis ball donated from Philcrest Hills Tennis club.
There will also be The Dogfather hot dog food truck available for food and refreshments.
In order to make this event a success, organizers are accepting donations for all the items listed above and throughout the event and on our Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/123733653032789.
Due to COVID-19 there will be precautionary measures set in place to protect the health of all attendants. Attendees must wear masks at all times and sanitize regularly between booths at the event. All food will be distributed separately in to-go containers to reduce the risk of spreading contact.
“All dog owners are required to have their pets on their leashes at all times. The time of the event is open and flexible as a come-and-go to lessen amounts of crowds,” said Oestreich.
For more information or interested in donating toward the event, people can either message the Facebook event page, or contact Savannah Wood at wood39@nsuok.edu or 918-616-2745. Any questions about the organizations receiving the donations can be directed to Oestreich at 918-978-4171.
