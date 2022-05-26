Doug Stone to visit Cherokee Casino

CATOOSA - Doug Stone, known as a lonesome baritone balladeer in a hard-up-tempo country world, is bringing his classic hits to the Seven Bar stage inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Friday, May 27, and Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Saturday, May 28.
Both shows are free to the public. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
Stone was already past the age of 30 when a Nashville manager paired him with Epic Records to debut in 1990 with the single "I'd Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)." His self-titled debut album also produced "In a Different Light," which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song. In all, Stone has charted 22 singles on Hot Country Songs, with his greatest chart success coming between 1990 and 1995. In this time span, he charted eight No. 1 hits, including "A Jukebox and a Country Song," "Too Busy Being in Love," "Addicted to a Dollar" and "Why Didn't I Think of That."
Following his "Greatest Hits: Vol. 1" compilation in 1994, Stone made his acting debut in the 1995 film "Gordy." The heartwarming story featured Stone as Luke McAllister, a struggling musician, and featured several of his songs. In 2011, Stone moved on to another movie role in "When the Storm God Rides."
Stone continues to perform to fans all across the country. After 32 years, eight No. 1 singles, 15 Top 10 singles and more than 10 million album sales, Stone is currently working on a new acoustic project of re-recorded hits slated for release later this year. For more information on Stone, visit www.DougStone.com.
For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs. For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.
