The Foothills Chapter of the Downed Bikers Association Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is hosting a fundraising poker run on Saturday, July 25. Everyone is welcome.
Located in Tahlequah and chartered in November 2019, the Foothills Chapter is the sixth and newest chapter of the Downed Bikers Association serving the Eastern/Southeastern Oklahoma area.
"Our underlying goal is to provide emotional and financial support to motorcyclists lost or confined to a hospital due to a motorcycle accident," said T.J. 'Papa' Rankin, Foothills Chapter vice president.
Registration is at Shep's Fishing Hole, 72062 S 320 Road, Wagoner, Toppers area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickstands up at 1. The ride goes to Muskogee, Fort Gibson, Tahlequah, and ends at Baer Cave, 61922 OK-10, Kansas. The last bike needs to be in by 6 p.m.
There will be raffle items, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, silent auction, live auction, live music, and a special poker chip drawing for an item donated by Recoil Arms.
Additional information is available at www.downedbikersfoothillschapter.org, www.facebook.com/FoothillsDBA or by calling 918-607-5876.
