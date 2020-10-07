'Dracula' art sale slated in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE – Muskogee Art Guild will hold a "5 x 5 for $55" art sale at the Muskogee Little Theater during its run of "Dracula," just in time for Halloween treats.
For in-person sales, come in on Friday and Saturday evenings, Oct. 9-10, from 7 p.m. through intermission. Cash, checks or cards will be accepted. Arrangements can be made for sales at other times by calling DeAnn at 970-318-1406.
Because MAG was unable to keep its previous site open due to COVID-19 shutdowns, all of these art pieces were donated by members and will fund a new site for meetings, art classes, and gallery space.
