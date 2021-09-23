Drive-thru Greek Street festival slated in Tulsa

TULSA – In light of rising health concerns in Oklahoma, the Tulsa Greek Festival is combining its popular drive-thru model with the exciting entertainment of its traditional festival. Their celebration will wrap up Sept. 24-25.
Their priority is to maintain the health and safety of the community, volunteers and valued guests. Although they had initially planned to host a full, in-person festival in September to celebrate their 60th anniversary, they now welcome all to experience authentic Greek food, and they offer entertainment from the safety and comfort of visitors’ vehicle.
Attendees can enjoy dancing, cooking demonstrations, and more while sipping on a frappe as they use the drive-thru to pick up orders.
This is a unique experience of food and culture that people from Tulsa have enjoyed for the past 60 years.
Greek Street will extend its menu. In addition to lamb, chicken dinners, gyros, and pastitsio, it will offer spanakopita, saganaki, and frappes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.