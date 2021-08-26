MUSKOGEE – Dusk 'til Dawn Blues Festival will feature a lineup of Oklahoma artists and headliners and will take place from Sept. 3-5.
Friday will be "Native Night" and will feature Butch Mudbone, Cecil Gray with Native Blues, Craig Vaughan, and Floyd Dry and Potsmoke Blues Band. Wanda Watson and Kelvin Drake will also take the stage on Friday.
Saturday headliners include Blues Foundation National Band of the Year winner Lil' Ed and his Blues Imperials, and Guitar Shorty OBHOF.
Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders and Johnny Rawls will play each night. Watermelon Slim plays on Saturday and will come to Rentiesville for a Sunday night show.
The event will be hosted by the Holiday Inn Express in Muskogee. Talk to Michelle at 918-687-4224 for reservations. Others will stay at the Candlewood or Studio 6.
