RENTIESVILLE – The Rentiesville Dusk to Dawn Blues Festival will be held Aug. 30-Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day. Admission is $18, and under 12 are free.
Chosen by National Geographic as one of the world’s “Ten Awesome Festivals to check out this Summer,” it’s a place where night owls dig the blues on three stages into the wee hours. Enjoy down-home blues Oklahoma-style with 200 musicians; 30 bands on 3 stages; a showcase of regional Oklahoma blues and four international headliners.
The festival takes place in Rentiesville, the childhood home of famed blues singer and guitarist D.C. Minner, who founded the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in 2004 with his wife, Selby Minner. D.C. knew they were bulldozing old juke joints every day and has kept his family legacy alive in Rentiesville for people to enjoy. Rentiesville is 15 miles south of Muskogee.
The 2019 headliners include: Knut Roppestadt, Norway; Bex Marshall, England; Watermelon Slim; Ronnie Stewart & The Oakland Blues Divas; Funkativity, Washington, D.C.; Johnny Rawls; Kelvin "Mr. Guitar" Drake; Harold Aldridge; Last Call; Pat Moss; Mike Moore Big Band; Jim Davis CHS Jazz Band; Roger Hurricane Wilson; Shy Willie; Leon Rollerson; D’elegantz; Sir Stan,Los Angeles; Oklahoma Ollie; Bebo McDaniel Trio; Cece Craig; Eric "Little Brother" Walker; Alice April; Sunsetter; Hydramatics; Craig Vaughan; John White; Cecil Gray; Wewoka Blues Band; Akeem Kemp; Selby Minner and Blues On The Move; Mike Moore Big Band; Bonnie McCoy; and Harley "Cowboy" Hamm, Checotah.
There is a gospel show to start the festivities on Sunday. The outdoor shows are family friendly, but children are not allowed in the "juke joint." A Kids' Village will be open with various activities. Joann McMillan will assist children in making stick puppets. For more information, call 918-855-0978 or visit http://dcminnerblues.com.
