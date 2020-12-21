Eastern bluebird image by Cookson resident among Top 24

ALMA, Illinois – The North American Nature Photography Association revealed 24 prize-winning images recently in its 2021 Showcase competition.
The images include works in wildlife, landscape, macro, underwater, fine art, and conservation photography created by both professional photographers and experienced hobbyists living and-or working in North America.
Among the Best of Show images is Cookson resident Ron Day’s “Eastern Bluebird Male Posed on Teasel: A Pencil Sketch.” This is a photo of an Eastern bluebird transformed digitally to look like a pencil sketch.
Also earning the title are images such as a sea lion bursting through a school of fish underwater by Alex Rose of Woodridge, Illinois; a foggy Hawaiian seascape beneath a rainbow by Scott Reither of Maui, Hawaii; a great kiskadee eating berries by Tom Ingram of Campbell, California; a carnivorous Northern pitcher plant capturing two spotted salamanders by Samantha Stephens of Ottawa, Ontario; and a California thrasher in the mouth of a domestic cat by Alice Cahill of Morro Bay, California.
Six runners-up and 12 Judges’ Choice pieces are also visible at nanpa.org, as are the Top 100 and Top 250 images that did not receive cash awards
Panels of industry professionals selected the winning images from more than 3,750 submissions. All six judges are experienced prize-winning nature photographers themselves with expertise as magazine editors, agents, equipment representatives, naturalists, conservation specialists, and documentary filmmakers.
NANPA’s annual Showcase competition began in 2005. In 16 years, the competition has recognized more than 800 of North America’s accomplished nature photographers. Nearly 2,500 photographers have entered the competition during that time.
