VINITA - Participants can enjoy a day of traditional Cherokee art, music, and more during the fifth annual Cherokee Day at Eastern Trails Museum on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The family-friendly event begins at 10 a.m. with opening remarks by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Speaker of the Council Victoria Vazquez.
"Cherokee Nation and Vinita have a long, treasured history that should be celebrated and shared as often as possible," said Hoskin. "Our story exists far beyond the history books, and together, with partners like Eastern Trails, we're working to ensure that it is a story that is always accurately and prominently presented. We hope the public will join us for a day of fun and the beginning of great things to come."
Guests will enjoy live music from the Cherokee Adult Choir and interactive cultural demonstrations by Cherokee National Treasures.
They will also have the opportunity to learn more about the tribe's newest tourism effort in Vinita, the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center. The facility will open to the public following a special ceremony on Monday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m.
"This is an exciting time in Vinita," said Vazquez. "It is exciting as a resident of Vinita, as a citizen of Cherokee Nation and, of course, as a daughter. The opening of the cultural and welcome center in my mother's name is truly amazing, and I am thankful that, through this site, her legacy will continue to thrive for generations to come."
Cherokee Day at Eastern Trails Museum began in 2016 at the suggestion of first lady January Hoskin - a long-time supporter of the museum and local art and history projects.
Cultural demonstrations include feather cape making, loom weaving, basketry, wood and stone sculpting, blowguns and flute making.
The Eastern Trails Museum is at 215 W. Illinois Ave. in Vinita. For more information about the Eastern Trails Museum, visit www.easterntrailsmuseum.com.
For more information about Cherokee culture and Cherokee Nation historical attractions go online to www.visitcherokeenation.com.
