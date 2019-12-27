Easton Corbin returns to Tulsa March 19

TULSA - A longtime favorite at The Joint, Easton Corbin is making a return to the stage at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 19.
Tickets start at $19.50 and they are on sale now.
Corbin has made a lasting impression on the country music landscape. His overall two No. 1 singles, six Top 10 singles, awards and nominations landed him on some of the biggest stages of the world, including Carrie Underwood's 2016 "The Storyteller Tour." Corbin has already taken 2018 by storm with multiple stops throughout the country before heading to Tulsa.
The Florida native's resume is topped with the signature hits he's known for from his No. 1 debuting album, "About To Get Real," that include "A Little More Country Than That," "Roll With It," "Lovin' You is Fun" and "Baby Be My Love Song." Fans will also remember his Top 5 song, "All Over the Road."
Corbin's current single, "A Girl Like You" from his upcoming new album, hit Billboard's Top 10 and continues to climb. "Taste of Country" picked the song as a Critics Pick, saying, "It takes a fraction of a second to know Easton Corbin is on to something different with 'A Girl Like You.'"
For more information, go to www.eastoncorbin.com.
Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
