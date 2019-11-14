The second Echota Arts Indian Summer Art Show celebrates local artists and their works during the show's Artist Opening, Nov. 22-24.
The showing runs Friday, Nov. 22, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24, 1-5 p.m. at 1540 Echota Ave.
Show host, Echota Arts Custom Framing and Gallery, embraces the theme: "Make art this year's gift choice." The focus is on the featured artists: Eddie Morrison, Mike Daniel, Virginia Stroud, Burneta Venosdel, Jean Havens, Julie Gowing Hayes, Harry Oosahwee, Toneh Chuleewah and more.
"The artwork of our artists celebrate life here in Oklahoma," said Diane Rickey, gallery owner and art show director. "We will have wood, stone and mixed-medium pieces, pottery, oils, watercolors, photographs, bronzes, and more at our annual art show. Artists here, with their art. Traditional through abstract and in-between. Echota Arts salutes the talent of local artists and we support them."
Artwork will be on display and at Echota Arts, Nov. 29-Dec. 31 during shop holiday hours: Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, call 918-457-0023 or check out Echota Arts on Facebook.
