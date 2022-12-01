TULSA – Nobody spreads Christmas cheer quite like Buddy the Elf. This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announce another once-in-a-lifetime concert event: "Elf in Concert," bringing the timeless holiday classic to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
It will feature Tulsa Symphony performing every note from John Debney’s – "The Passion of the Christ," "Iron Man 2," "The Jungle Book," "Hocus Pocus" – heartwarming score, while the entire film is projected on a 40-foot HD screen. Directed by Jon Favreau – "The Lion King," "The Mandalorian," "Rudy," "Iron Man," "Iron Man 2" – and starring Will Ferrell the film is considered by many to be one of the best holiday movies of all time.
“I’m so thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts on the upcoming 'Elf in Concert.' Writing the score was a true highlight of my career," said Composer and Conductor John Debney. "Seeing the joy that the music and film brings to audiences each year is truly wonderful. Elf has really become a modern classic and bringing this into concert halls worldwide is an absolute honor. I very much look forward to presenting this unforgettable concert experience to live audiences worldwide.”
In "Elf," Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father.
The concert will be conducted by Ron Spiegelman on Dec. 2. Tickets available on now at https://www.tulsasymphony.org/elf/. For further information, visit www.cineconcerts.com.
