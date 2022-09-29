Eli Young Band to round out 2022 in Tulsa

TULSA – Eli Young Band, a true band of brothers who play their own instruments, write their own songs, and cling fast to their Texas roots, is making its Hard Rock Live debut inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Sept. 30.
Mike Eli, James Young, Chris Thompson and Jon Jones formed the band while attending the University of North Texas in 2000, steadily building a grassroots fanbase that propelled four No. 1 singles – “Crazy Girl,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Love Ain’t,” and “Drunk Last Night” – and gave the band an edgy, romantically charged identity.
The trailblazing group has come a long way since producing Billboard’s No. 1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Award for Song of the Year with “Crazy Girl,” and racking up more than 2 billion streams to earn Pandora Billionaire status. Multiple CMA, CMT, ACA, and Teen Choice Award nominations along with over 3 billion streams of their career catalog offer undeniable proof of the band’s unique connection with fans. Their latest album, “Love Talking,” features the new classics “Lucky for Me” and “Break Up in a Bar.”
Eli Young Band continues to perfect their performance with sold-out stops in clubs, amphitheaters, and stadiums coast to coast. They’ve also shared the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, and Dave Matthews Band.
For more information on the band, visit www.EliYoungBand.com.
For more information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
