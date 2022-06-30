Elvie Shane to take 'County Roads' to Track 5

TULSA - Elvie Shane, best known for breakout No. 1 hit "My Boy," is bringing his storytelling songs to Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a free show on Thursday, Aug. 18.
A native of small-town Kentucky, early touchstones like Dwight Yoakam, Steve Earle and John Fogerty joined Elvie Shane's gospel roots to form the bedrock of his taste - along with R&B classics like The Temptations and modern superstars like Eminem.
Shane has also celebrated multiple milestones with his hit single "My Boy," topping the charts at country radio and being certified platinum by the RIAA.
The singer-songwriter embarked on a first-ever headlining run that included major cities like Chicago, Nashville and more.
For more information on Elvie Shane, visit www.ElvieShane.com.
