Emerson-Wier Symposium available online

Judah Pollack

CHICKASHA - For those unable to attend the live event last month, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma's 2021 Emerson-Wier Liberal Arts Symposium is available online at usao.edu/emerson-wier.

This year's virtual symposium featured acclaimed best-selling author and leadership expert Judah Pollack, who discussed the critical importance of innovation and disruption in the rapidly changing world.

A regular guest lecturer at the University of California-Berkeley's Haas School of Business and the U.S. Army Special Forces' Red Team University, Pollack is the co-author of "The Net and the Butterfly: The Art and Practice of Breakthrough Thinking," which looks at the neuroscience behind great ideas and the habits of great thinkers to create accessible methods to better develop a range of mental strategies that can lead to flashes of life-changing insight.

Each year, the USAO Foundation sponsors the Emerson-Wier Liberal Arts Symposium, which was inspired by endowment funds received from Oklahoma College for Women alumni Gladys Anderson Emerson and Nance Foules Wier.

