Encore gets a hand up from U.S. Cellular

As part of U.S. Cellular’s long-standing commitment to the Oklahoma community and education, its Community Connections program provides up to $1,000 in sponsorship support for local youth groups to help them achieve their goals.
Encore Performing Society is a dance academy dedicated to immersion in dance through education and participation. This holiday season, kids from Tahlequah, Wagoner, Briggs, Keys and Woodall came together to raise money for their seventh production of "The Nutcracker." Through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program, they were able to raise their entire goal of $1,000 to obtain new costumes for their favorite characters, pay fees to guest choreographers and pay theater fees for their practices and performances.
"The Nutcracker" will take place Dec. 13 and 14 at the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center, and on Dec. 15 at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center.
Since launching in 2015, U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program has awarded more than $1.3 million to nearly 2,900 groups, including traveling sports teams, STEM programs, school marching bands and dance squads. To learn more about the program or to have your own organization sponsored, please visit the program’s U.S. Cellular’s website at https://communityconnections.uscellular.com/.
