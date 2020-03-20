In conjunction with the U.S. Cellular Community Connections campaign, Encore Performing Society is conducting a fundraiser through Monday, March 23, to help stage the classical ballet, "Cinderella."
The production will be using dancers from Wagoner, Tahlequah and surrounding communities, with or without previous dance training, and the ballet will be perform at the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center June 13-14.
"The goal is to create a pre-professional level production for the rural communities, with the dancers from the same communities," said Lena Huffman, owner of the Academy of Performing Arts. "Some of our audience members will never otherwise go to a bigger city to see a ballet due to financial hardships, while we provide them with that exposure without breaking the bank. We truly believe that every child should have access to arts, and lack of money should not be the limiting factor. So we are trying to make the magic happen."
Huffman said the budget for the ballet is $15,000.
To assist Encore, go to https://communityconnections.uscellular.com/support/cinderella2020, and complete the actions available which will earn the dance company points. U.S. Cellular donates $1,000 when the campaign reaches 20,000 points. No money is accepted at that link.
