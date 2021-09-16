TULSA – American Theatre Company's 2021-2022 season kicks off with the World Premiere of David Blakely’s "An Enemy of the People," which opens Oct. 8.
The 1,200-mile Keystone XL Pipeline was designed to provide a direct route from Canada and send 830,000 barrels of oil a day passing through a pipeline hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. President Biden’s January 2021 cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, creates opportunity to make this show a “ripped from the headlines” drama. Set in Oklahoma, the "An Enemy of the People" incorporates Oklahoma’s oil industry, fracking, wastewater wells and earthquakes, making the play supremely relevant to the world we now live in.
"An Enemy of the People" is directed by Kathryn Hartney and presented in the Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The cast includes Kathleen Hope, J Tomlinson, Sidney Flack, Anna Puhl, Timothy Hunter, Drew Robinson and Andy Axewell.
This world premiere play is written by Tulsa playwright David Blakely and is based on Henrik Ibsen’s "An Enemy of the People." Blakely has set his version in Cushing, Oklahoma, which,in the play, contains huge oil storage tanks and functions as one of the largest oil transfer stations in the country. Oil moves through Cushing to the gulf coast and the refineries and tanker ships waiting there.
The production covers many themes, including saving a small town from destruction, fracking, drinking water contamination, freedom of the press, job loss, oil spillage and fragile ecosystems, and all are immediate and timely today.
Blakely’s "An Enemy of the People" showcases the rivalry of two brothers on opposite sides of the issue. Daniel Falvey, the liberal editor of the local paper, is pitted against his brother Sheriff Peter Falvey and Peter’s conservative and pro-business at any cost philosophy. Daniel is working on an editorial criticizing fracking and highlighting potential and highlighting potential negative impacts editorial criticizing fracking and highlighting potential negative impacts to the town and the region. Peter not only wants the editorial changed, but the paper stopped and Daniel removed as editor.
Tickets for "An Enemy of the People" range from $18 to $28 with a 20 percent discount for groups of 10 or more. Curtain time is 8 p.m. and matinee curtain time at 2 p.m. For tickets call 918-596-7111 or go to TulsaPAC.com. More information can be found at AmericanTheatre Company.org.
