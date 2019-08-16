OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute offers adult artists and Oklahoma educators the opportunity to participate in arts workshops in the visual, literary, and performing arts, including workshops designed specifically for educators seeking continuing education to enhance the classroom environment through the arts.
These all-inclusive, four-day retreats will be held at the Quartz Mountain Arts and Conference Center in the Wichita Mountains of southwestern Oklahoma this October. Taught by nationally renowned artists, workshops are offered for all skill levels, from beginners to professional artists.
OFAI will take place Oct. 3-6 and 10-13, and enrollment is now open. Participants can choose from workshops in writing, digital journalism, photography, painting, drawing, printmaking, and more. Participants spend their days honing their craft under the guidance of nationally recognized faculty artists.
This year’s faculty includes Suzi Pond, award-winning digital journalist, producer, and storyteller. Pond spent years serving as chief storyteller at United Way of Greater Portland, creating audio and video stories aimed at engaging the community, and has since started two multimedia storytelling companies. Participants in her workshop, Introduction to Audio Storytelling, will learn technological and methodological basics in creating compelling stories, including how to identify, capture, and structure a story.
Other intensives this fall include a photography workshop, Memories & the Land, with Elizabeth Greenberg; Self-Discovery Through Drawing with Katherine Liontas-Warren; and a printmaking workshop, Color Intaglio & Chine Collé, with Yuki Hiratsuka. OFAI also offers workshops designed specifically for educators, including courses in elementary music, folk dance, theater, and social emotional learning.
In addition to learning about their chosen art form, participants may attend presentations by faculty artists in a variety of artistic disciplines. In the evenings, they can take advantage of open studio time, attend an elective activity, or simply relax and enjoy the Quartz Mountain environment. Educators receive 18 hours of professional development credit.
With newly renovated studio classrooms, the Quartz Mountain Arts and Conference Center offers the amenities and comforts of a fine hotel inside a scenic state park. OFAI is an all-inclusive experience, with all meals and lodging included with tuition.
The Oklahoma Arts Institute is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1977, with a mission to provide exceptional multidisciplinary arts experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts. In addition to the Fall Arts Institute, OAI administers a two-week residential arts academy for high school students every June.
For more information, visit www.oaiquartz.org or call 405-605-7500.
