OKLAHOMA CITY -- Enrollment will begin Aug. 10, for the 2022 Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute, an all-inclusive workshop retreat held at the Quartz Mountain State Park and Lodge in the Wichita Mountains of southwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute will offer adult artists and educators a chance to participate in arts workshops in the visual, literary, and performing arts. Many of the workshops are designed specifically for educators seeking continuing education to enhance the classroom environment through the arts, are taught by nationally renowned artists and are offered for all skill levels - from beginners to professional artists. Participants can choose from workshops in writing, digital journalism, photography, cookie artistry, painting, printmaking, ceramics, and more.
The three night retreats will be Oct. 6-9, 13-16, and 20-23 with discounts for private school educators, OSAI alumni, college students, and others. Public school educators seeking scholarships can enroll beginning Aug. 17. Scholarships and workshop spaces will be administered on a first come, first served basis. Enrollment must be completed online at https://oaiquartz.org/OFAI/enroll. Enrollment can be completed anytime up until the workshop begins, as long as space is available.
This year's faculty includes Suzi Pond, an award-winning digital journalist, producer, and storyteller. Pond spent years serving as chief storyteller at United Way of Greater Portland, creating audio and video stories aimed at engaging the community. She has since started two multimedia storytelling companies. Participants in her workshop, Introduction to Audio Storytelling, will learn technological and methodological basics in creating compelling stories including how to identify, capture, and structure a story.
Other intensives this fall include workshops such as Visual Arts in the Special Education Classroom with Art Spark Texas, Ceramics: Focus on the Face with Misty Gamble, and printmaking workshop High Rolling Monoprints: The Layered Image with Heinrich Toh. OFAI also will offer workshops designed specifically for educators, including courses in elementary music and musical theater.
Participants may attend presentations by faculty artists in a variety of artistic disciplines. In the evenings, they can take advantage of open studio time, attend an elective activity, or simply relax and enjoy the beautiful Quartz Mountain environment. Participating educators receive 18 hours of professional development credit.
OFAI is an all-inclusive experience, with all meals and lodging included with tuition.
