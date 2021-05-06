FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Melissa Etheridge will take the Walton Arts Center stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. Etheridge is performing as part of the Land O’Lakes Concert Series on the 2021-22 Walton Arts Center season.
Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. She hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, "Yes I Am" (1993), which featured the hits "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window" – a searing song of longing that won Etheridge the Grammy for Best Female Rock Performance. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters now for more than two decades.
Tickets for the performance range from $44 to $94 plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m.
Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.waltonartscenter.org, or in-person at the Walmart AMP box office, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. The Walton Arts Center’s box office is still closed to walk-up sales.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.