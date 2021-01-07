CLAREMORE – The Will Rogers Memorial Museum, 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd., has announced events for 2021.
Movie nights are held the last Friday of month at 6:30 p.m. Until further notice, tickets must be reserved, social distancing will be observed with every other row vacant and space between seats. The theater is thoroughly cleaned after each use.
The movie schedule is: Jan. 29, Hal Roach and Our Gang, “Baby Brother” and “Telling Whoppers”; Feb. 26, Laurel and Hardy, “County Hospital” and “Should Married Men Go Home”; Friday, March 26, Will Rogers, “Mr. Skitch”; April 30, Buster Keaton, “Cops and One Week”; May 28, Will Rogers, “Doubting Thomas”; May 28, Will Rogers, “Doubting Thomas”; June 25, Hal Roach, “Mixed Nuts,” “Blotto,” and “Helpmates”; July 30, Will Rogers, “State Fair”; Aug. 27, “Will Rogers Follies” on Broadway; Sept. 24, Charlie Chaplin, “The Kid”; Oct. 29, "Nosferatu" from 1922; Nov. 26, Will Rogers, “They Had to See Paris”; and Dec. 31, Will Rogers, “Life Begins at 40.”
Music and vintage games on the patio will take place 6-9 p.m. on the movie nights April-September.
Activities are planned for spring break, March 15-19, 1-3 p.m.
The Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m. on the museum grounds.
Barter Bash events are set for 1-3 p.m. on the following Saturdays: April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Sept. 11, and Oct. 9.
Family Day at the Museum will be the following Saturdays 1-3 p.m.: April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, and Oct. 16. The Sept. 18 Family Day at the Museum will be Grandparents Day.
The Lecture Series will be on the following Thursdays at 7 p.m.: May 20, July 15, and Sept. 16.
Frontier Days Kids Camp will be 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 21-23. The overnight event Night at the Museum is set for July 9.
Halloween Night at the Museum will be 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival is scheduled for Nov. 3-6.
Hollywood Holidays will take place Dec. 3-4. Pictures with Santa are scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 4 and 11.
Check www.willrogers.com for additional information and necessary schedule changes.
