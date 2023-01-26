Everclear to unite 'Santa Monica' with Tulsa

TULSA – Everclear, known for its iconic collection of alt-rock hits that helped define a generation, is bringing some of the best ‘90s music to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $24.50 and will go on sale Jan. 27.
With smash hits like “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You a New Life,” “Wonderful,” and more, Everclear has written and recorded some of 1990s’ most recognizable melodies. Formed by Art Alexakis in 1991 in Portland, Oregon, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career spanning 11 studio releases, numerous videos, thousands of shows, and accolades that include a 1998 Grammy nomination.
The band continues to tour extensively and focuses on performing deep cuts from past material, as well as the songs that satisfy the nostalgia of Gen Xers. Alexakis has performed through multiple lineup changes over the years. During the classic era, the band also included Craig Montoya on bass and Greg Eklund on drums. The touring lineup features longtime members Davey French on guitar and Freddy Herrera playing the bass, as well as drummer Brian Nolan – also with American Hi-Fi – who has performed with Everclear on multiple past tours.
For more information on the band, visit www.EverclearMusic.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.