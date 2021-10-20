EVERYDAY HERO: Local artist promotes healing through the arts

Diane Brill grew up in Tahlequah and moved to Tulsa, where she taught at Edison Prep and Union High School for 25 years. But art brought her home, and now she serves the Tahlequah community by helping preserve the arts.
“I grew up in Tahlequah. I used to play in the creek. My parents built the house where the store is now located back in 1942,” she said.
Brill opened up Whimsy House of Beads in 2004 out of a couple of rooms in her childhood home. Since then, the store has grown, and it takes up the entire house.
“I came back here because daddy had turned 90, and I didn’t want to live with any regrets. I would take him to the doughnut shop and hear about the old times when the streets were not paved, and there was a story about a mule team getting loose,” said Brill. “I heard neat stories about the old days of Tahlequah.”
After opening her art store, she began going to arts and craft shows. She even took her shows on the road to California, Arkansas, Colorado, and the Balloon Festival in Albuquerque. The purpose was to get people excited about beading and art. These days, she runs her Craft Fair, which attracts vendors from all parts of Oklahoma.
Her shop has made a name for itself, because she specializes in all kinds of beads, but especially glass and Native American beads.
“People come for the beads. They come to inspire themselves and to get what they need to be creative,” she said. “We’re proud of the fact that we have helped a lot of Native beadwork to be passed down from generation to generation because we have the available supplies in the shop.”
When Brill was a girl, she fell in love with glass artwork, but she didn’t have enough money to buy it, so she decided to learn how to make it herself.
“I love glass and colorful glass. I couldn’t afford glass pictures, but I could afford glass beads. I started collecting them. I started making them,” she said.
She is self-taught in all of her art, and she is always willing to learn something new. She is now learning how to solder her art.
“I am happier now than I ever have in my life. I am 75, and I love what I do. I’m so glad that I’m back in Tahlequah. Life is good,” she said.
For Brill, craft fairs hold a new meaning. She has seen her artist friends struggle in recent years. Amid the pandemic, she has noticed fewer people are investing in the arts, and some local artists have closed up shop. She launched her Craft Fair to support local artists.
“It’s so important for people to support our efforts in having these craft fairs. In COVID, people haven’t had the ability to share their work,” said Brill.
Tahlequah is unique because it is the home of two tribal nations: Cherokee Nation, and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees. Many tourists are attracted to Tahlequah for this reason, and they come with open minds and open wallets.
“I believe the art community brings people into the economy. Tourists come and shop for art. It is a beautiful aspect of life. It has an economic effect,” she said.
She loves her work because art brings joy to those who view it.
"It's just the best feeling in the whole wide world. Just think about what you feel around art. Doesn’t the world just go away? Art is wonderful like that," she said.
In this unprecedented time, she believes art has the ability to heal wounds, whether from the pandemic, or by other ills people experience in life.
Check it out
Whimsey House of Beads will hold its Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 23. For more information, call 918-431-0597 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WhimsyDzines.
