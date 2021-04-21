EVERYDAY HEROES: Children's books bring Cherokee stories to life

Although the pandemic has affected their process, Cherokee citizens Brad Wagnon and Alex Stephenson will have two new children’s books released this August.
“The pandemic has impacted us greatly – from not being able to meet in person with each other to not being able to do in-person events like book signings and readings. I’ve done several virtual readings, but it’s just not the same,” said Wagnon.
The duo, with Wagnon writing and Stephenson illustrating, published their first book, “How the World Was Made,” in 2015. “The Land of the Great Turtles” was released in 2018, and “The First Fire: A Cherokee Story” came out in 2020.
“We do children’s picture books based on Cherokee stories. But they are for everyone. The lessons in the stories can help anyone,” said Wagnon.
Born and raised in the Gideon community just north of Tahlequah, Wagnon graduated from Tahlequah High School in 1997 and Northeastern State University in 2001. He taught Cherokee history, culture and language at THS for 10 years, and currently works as a community outreach coordinator at Cherokee Nation Community and Cultural Outreach.
Stephenson is a licensed professional counselor, author, and artist, and has served as a therapist for the Cherokee Nation since 2014. He has written and illustrated books on friendship, acceptance, anxiety, and treating others compassionately, with the goal of "helping children and parents discuss difficult topics in a comfortable way.”
“How the World Was Made Story” and “The Land of the Great Turtles” should be available in August and are for ages 5-7. They are written in both Cherokee and English, and will familiarize readers with the Cherokee syllabary and language.
“The community has received the books very well. We’ve had a lot of interest from Cherokee folks all over the country, but especially in Tahlequah and Cherokee, North Carolina,” said Wagnon.
For those pondering writing a book, Wagnon’s advice is to just go for it.
“If you have a friend like I do who is a talented artist, you can bring your idea and your story to life. Pitch it to a publisher; the worst they can say is no. Pitch it to another and don’t give up,” he said.
Check it out
For more information on the authors, upcoming books and other works, visit www.facebook.com/landofthegreatturtles and www.facebook.com/alexstephensonbooks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.