Exhibit shows 'Black Wall Street,' Race Massacre history

BROKEN ARROW -- Northeastern State University students and the public are invited to learn more about Tulsa's Greenwood Area in the early 20th century -- sometimes referred to as "Black Wall Street" --and its subsequent destruction 100 years ago during the Tulsa Race Massacre.
As part of NSU's commemoration of Black History Month, through Feb. 15 the Administrative Services Building Visitors' Center Gallery on the Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus will host a traveling exhibit highlighting the history of the Greenwood Area and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The exhibit is sponsored by the Tulsa Historical Society.
Kasey Rhone, NSU diversity and inclusion coordinator, said while her father familiarized her about the story behind the Tulsa Race Massacre, she understands some may be unaware of the historic event and requested the exhibit be brought to campus. As the 100th anniversary of the massacre approaches, Rhone said it is important to revisit this historic event in Oklahoman and U.S. history.
"What I am hoping people take away from this is more awareness of this history," Rhone said. "Not just the tragedy itself but an awareness of what Greenwood was."
According to the Tulsa Historical Society's website, following World War I Tulsa was known nationally as the home of an affluent African American community known as the Greenwood District. However, a series of events from May 31 to June 1, 1921 culminated with white rioters destroying nearly the entire community and killing hundreds. For more information on the exhibit visit www.tulsahistory.org/learn/programs-tours/greenwood-tulsa-race-massacre-traveling-exhibit/.
Rhone said only one building was not totally destroyed and that was the Historic Vernon Chapel A.M.E. Church, in Tulsa. She said the current pastor of that church, Rev. Dr. Robert Turner, will discuss the Tulsa Race Massacre virtually on the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion Facebook page on Feb. 12 as part of this year's commemoration of Black History Month.
The discussion will start at 1 p.m.
The art gallery will continue its commemoration of Black History Month throughout February by featuring work from the Black Moon Collective from Feb. 15-26. The collective includes Black artists living in the Tulsa area who see art as a healing element with a mission to push innovation and cultivate creativity among the local and global community. For more information on the Black Moon Collective, please visit www.blackmoontulsa.com/.
The visitors' center gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. They are closed Sundays and all school holidays and breaks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.