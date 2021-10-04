Famed 'sound man': Something special about area

Hank Chitty has been in the sound business for 50 years. For him, it's a passion.
He started studying electronics by the time he was in eighth grade in Virginia Beach, Virginia. His family moved to Hulbert when he was in high school. He isn’t quite ready to retire from sound just yet, but the pandemic has put a damper on his operations.
“We’ve got a pretty good music scene going on in Tahlequah. Ever since Turnpike Troubadours came out of here, we’ve always had a good music scene. It really developed after those guys took off,” said Chitty.
In recent years, Tahlequah has attracted music festivals, such as Diamond Stone, Medicine Stone, Illinois River Jam, Green Country Roots, RiverStomp Music, Blue Note, and others. Venues have also popped up on the water.
“They’ve built two new stages on the river last year. When you see stuff like that, you know it’s going good. Bands are playing. Diamondhead, Hanging Rock, Falcon Floats – they all have stages,” he said.
As the weather cools down, the river scene closes up shop for the season, and Chitty predicts many bands will not move indoors as they have in the past.
“I have a feeling it’s going to be questionable. Last winter was pretty dead," said Chitty. "This winter is pretty scary to me. I don’t plan on doing anything in any bars, myself. I’ll stay here and work on amps. If I can’t do that, I’ll do beadwork."
Chitty is a citizen of Cherokee Nation, and he connects to his culture through the arts. He has an appreciation for Native American musicians, such as Jimi Hendrix and Jesse Ed Davis, former guitarist of Taj Mahal.
“Rock came from the South. Rock ’n’ roll is a combination of the blues, gospel, and a lot of different music. It’s basically blues stuff," he said. "There’s a lot of Native Americans who were in the blues scene, like Jesse Ed Davis, the Taj Mahal guitarist. He was great. If you listen to his stuff before the Allman Brothers came out, you can see where Duane Allman learned everything he knew."
But his favorite band of all time is Pink Floyd.
He was raised in Virginia because he comes from a military family, which is what inspired him to enlist in the Vietnam War.
Now he does the sound for various acts in Green Country, but especially fiddler Randy Crouch.
“I still work with Randy Crouch. I help him with every show he does. I worked with Mason Jar Revival for a couple of years. Right now, basically, I’m fixing amps and doing sound when someone will let me. I rent out equipment if they don’t. There are a few different bands I’m working with,” he said.
He is currently working with Blaine Bailey, a Red Dirt singer who recently put out an album and will be performing at the Cherokee Casino on Oct. 15.
Chitty loves working sound for area musicians, because it gives him a thrill, and he enjoys mentoring young talent. He loves live performances because they are unexpected, and it takes seasoned talent to replicate desired results.
“When the show starts, it better be right, because you don’t get another chance. It’s like riding a bull,” he said.
He has enjoyed his career in sound, and he has worked with talented acts.
“I’ve been real lucky. Someone asked me how I got to be such a good sound man. I say, work with good bands. That will help," he said. "I don’t look for a job. They look for me."
Over the years, he has fallen in love with the peace Green Country offers its residents. Many talented songwriters have emerged from this area.
Tahlequah was the final home for Cherokees following the Trail of Tears. Since then, many of the area's residents have experienced different forms of trauma, some of which is intergenerational. These experiences contrast with the peaceful streams, rivers, and lakes that dot the land, and offer musicians a unique perspective.
“It’s a great place to write songs. Something’s in the water,” he said, “There’s nothing I’d rather do than sound. I’m happy to do what I do around here. I’d rather help out these young guys and keep their equipment going.”
