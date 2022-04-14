GROVE — Looking for a fun, family getaway this spring? Grove & Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees makes for a great family destination with many things to see and do the whole family will enjoy.
Grove’s Har-Ber Village Museum has been a top family attraction at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees for over 50 years. This reconstructed Ozark Mountain village set on the shores of Grand Lake is a treasure trove of pioneer-era artifacts and exhibits. Young and old alike will enjoy the living history demonstrations and great events such as the Civil War Era Historical Days. For more information, go to https://har-bervillage.com.
Looking for a peaceful way to enjoy the spring season and its many beautiful blooms and colors? Stroll through the eight-acre Lendowood Gardens in Grove. Shady pathways meander through more than 1,200 different types of plants to include rhododendrons, dogwoods and daylilies. The Japanese Pavilion overlooking the Koi Pond is a favorite of many to the gardens. To plan a visit to Lendonwood Gardens, go to https://lendonwood.com.
The whole family will enjoy saddling up and taking a trail ride at Royal Horse Ranch on Monkey Island. The ranch’s trail rides follow trails that wind through sunny pastures, shady woods and even the shoreline of beautiful Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees. To schedule a ride or get more information, go to https://www.royalhorseranch.net.
Families that enjoy miniature golf will want to include a visit to the Honey Creek Hive Mini Golf Course on a visit to Grand Lake. In Grove just south of the Honey Creek Bridge on U.S. Highway 59, Honey Creek Hive Mini Golf is built around the Grand Lake theme, and each hole relates to various parts of the 45,000-acre lake. One of Grand Lake’s newest attractions, it is also one of the Lake’s favorites for families. For more information, go to https://www.honeycreekadventures.com.
Oasis Animal Adventures in Disney offers an animal adventure encounter where everyone can experience the joy of getting to know and learn fun facts about some incredible animals. The animals at Oasis Animal Adventures love people and are experts at giving them a “happy face.” Advance booking is required. For more information, go to https://www.oasisanimals.com.
New to Grove & Grand Lake is The Anchor at Shangri-La Resort, a one-of-a-kind new entertainment center on Monkey Island that includes arcade games, simulators, virtual reality games and so much more. The whole family will enjoy playing Wiffle Ball on their Mini-Fenway Park replica field. The kids will enjoy the fishing pond. Go to https://shangrilaok.com/events/the-anchor-open/ for more information on this wonderful new attraction the whole family will enjoy.
For more information on the many things to see and in Grove and Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, contact the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau at 918-786- 9079 or https://www.facebook.com/grandlakegrove. The Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight Multi-County Organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
