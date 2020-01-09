February filled with many events at Tulsa PAC

TULSA – Although it’s cold outside, things are heating up inside at the Tulsa PAC this February.
The Daedalus Quartet comes to play Feb. 2, presented by Chamber Music Tulsa. During 20 years as an ensemble, they have developed their distinctive voice as champions of American music. In concerts, the quartet thoughtfully pairs new compositions with familiar works, opening minds to new understanding and appreciation of both. The show takes place in the John H. Williams Theatre.
A commanding and dynamic pianist, Donald Ryan has been called “a music kaleidoscope, sparkling at everything he plays.” This "everything" encompasses the arenas of classical, religious/inspirational, and jazz. Catch him at the Brown Bag It free concert series Feb. 5 in the Westby Pavilion, presented by Tulsa PAC Trust.
World Stage Theatre Company presents “I Have Before Me a Remarkable Document Given to Me by a Young Lady from Rwanda,” Feb. 6-9. Inspired by the real life experiences of Rwandan refugees in the UK, this play tells the story of two people from entirely different worlds who meet at a refugee center in London. Catch the show in the Liddy Doenges Theatre.
Tulsa Town Hall presents Marlee Matlin and Henry Winkler Feb. 7 in Chapman Music Hall. The fellow actors and longtime friends delight audiences with an intimate dialogue revealing their profound connection and individual journeys. Through humorous anecdotes, inspirational life lessons, and moving stories, Matlin (“Children of a Lesser God”) and Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”) explore themes of overcoming adversity and believing in oneself.
In celebration of the 2020 Summer Olympics, “Mozart & Grieg” from Tulsa Symphony opens with Michael Torke’s effervescent “Javelin.” Next, guest artist Sean Chen, praised by the New York Times for his "alluring, colorfully shaded renditions,” performs Grieg’s lyrical Piano Concerto. The evening concludes with Mozart’s majestic Symphony No. 39. Guest conductor Leslie Dunner takes the podium Feb. 8 in Chapman Music Hall.
Established in 2012, Malpaso Dance Company has already become one of the most sought-after Cuban dance companies with a growing international profile. The company tours with 11 dancers and is led by its three founders. Choregus Productions presents the company Feb. 8 in the John H. Williams Theatre.
Tulsa PAC Trust presents cabaret favorite Storm Large Feb. 11 in the John H. Williams Theatre. Musician, actor, playwright and author, Storm shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show “Rock Star: Supernova,” where despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, Storm built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day. Mature audiences only.
The Land of Oz is in danger, and only Dorothy can help restore peace to this magical world. With help from her friend Scarecrow, she braves a dangerous journey to save the Prince and reunite the kingdom, finding love along the way. Tulsa Ballet presents “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz” Feb. 13-16 in Chapman Music Hall.
This 2012 revival version of “Godspell” tells the story of the Gospel of Matthew in modern-day New York City. A small group of people help Jesus tell different parables by using a wide variety of games and storytelling techniques along with an eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville. Tulsa Project Theatre presents the classic Feb. 14-23 in the John H. Williams Theatre.
Tulsa playwright Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize-winning triumph “August: Osage County” follows the Weston family as they come together in Osage County, Oklahoma, after the patriarch’s suicide. Buried secrets are revealed and the bonds of family are tested in this frighteningly poignant show that proves the deepest scars come from the ones you love the most. Theatre Tulsa presents the play Feb. 15-23 in the Liddy Doenges Theatre.
Last presented by Tulsa Opera in 2012, Francesca Zambello’s production of Puccini's “Madama Butterfly” returns to the stage under the direction of John de los Santos with James Lowe conducting. The moving opera hits the stage Feb. 28 and March 1.
Tickets for all events are available at TulsaPAC.com or by calling the box office at 918-596-7111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.