OKLAHOMA CITY - The 56th Annual Festival of the Arts is set to officially return April 19-24 at Bicentennial Park, beginning with an opening ceremony featuring talented local performers.
The opening ceremony takes place on the Main Stage in the center of Bicentennial Park on April 19 at 11 a.m.
"Festival of the Arts is an event like no other in Oklahoma City and we are thrilled to once again be returning to the spring," said 2022 Festival of the Arts Co-Chair Kristen Torkelson. "The Opening Ceremony is the perfect way to kick off six days of nonstop entertainment. We invite you to join us for a great performance from local guitarist Edgar Cruz, followed by a ceremony featuring a speech by Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt."
The 56th annual festival takes place April 19-24 in Bicentennial Park and features 144 unique visual artists in 12 different mediums, over 140 performances across three stages, and 27 food vendors. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
"After months of hard work and dedication from thousands of volunteers, it's finally time for the 56th Annual Festival of the Arts to come to fruition," said 2022 Festival of the Arts Co-Chair John Semtner. "From our expanded kid-friendly area surrounding City Hall to boundless food creations and performances of all types, we're confident this will be a Festival for the ages. Come join us throughout the six-day spectacle that truly shows Arts Council OKC's mission to 'Bring the Arts and the Community Together' in action."
Arts Council Oklahoma City is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to bringing the arts and the community together through free or low-cost cultural events and a variety of arts outreach activities that impact underserved populations. For more information, call 405-270-4848 or visit artscouncilokc.com.
