CLAREMORE — Shepherd’s Cross recently announced two upcoming classes: Fiber Fest Weekend on Aug. 20-22, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and the Animal Husbandry and Herd Health Class on Sept. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Both classes can be taken in-person or virtually.
Fiber Fest Weekend is three fun-filled days of learning how to process any kind of fiber. This class combines all three of the single-day workshops into one super fiber weekend. Lessons will include washing, dying, wet felting, carding, picking, spindling, spinning, needle felting and weaving.
Class size is limited with a minimum of two and maximum of 20. This class also includes a history of fiber arts and practical technology. Retreats are augmented by hands-on learning tools available in the Educational Farm Museum and with a collection of fiber arts from around the world.
The Fiber Fest Weekend retreat fee is $179 for all three days, which is a $43 savings compared to taking individual classes. Any single day of the retreat is available for $74 per day. All materials are provided, and each participant will take home several finished products. Shepherd’s Cross will provide snacks and beverages at twice-daily breaks; guests are asked to bring a sack lunch.
The Animal Husbandry and Herd Health Class covers instruction, handouts, videos, tutorials and hands-on experience. The primary instructor for the class is Dr. Diane Dickinson, a licensed veterinarian and agriculturalist with over 35 years of livestock and farming experience. Class topics will include vaccinations, feet trimming, tail docking, bloodless castration, managing pasture and feeding, parasites and worms, practical, profitable, flock herd health for working shepherds, lambing and birthing, neonatal care, tubing, wool management, and shearing.
The Animal Husbandry and Herd Health Class is $79 per person, $149 for two family members, or $199 for the entire family ages 16 and over. Shepherd’s Cross will provide snacks and beverages at twice-daily breaks; guests are asked to bring a sack lunch.
Advance registration is required for all classes. Visit the class registration page on www.shepherdscross.com or call 918-342-5911.
Shepherd’s Cross is an authentic working farm located just north of Claremore on scenic Route 66. It hosts a mini wool mill, which processes the wool from their flock of sheep.
