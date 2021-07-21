CLAREMORE — The Fiber Fest Weekend Retreat at Shepherd’s Cross combines all the single day workshops into one super fiber weekend held on August 12-14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fiber artists can register for three fun-filled days of learning how to process any kind of fiber – Shepherd’s Cross teaches with wool. Lessons will include washing, dying, wet felting, carding, picking, spindling, spinning, needle felting and weaving. The class has a minimum of two and a maximum of 20 participants, so early enrollment is encouraged. The classes at Shepherd’s Cross go a step further – they teach some history of fiber arts and practical technology. Retreats are augmented by hands-on learning tools available in the Educational Farm Museum and with a collection of fiber arts from around the world.
The retreat fee is only $179 – all three days – a $43 savings compared to taking individual classes. Any single day of the retreat is available for $74 per day. All materials are provided, and there are no hidden fees, rental fees or materials fees. Each participant will take home several finished products. Beverages will be provided at two breaks each day, but guests will need to bring a sack lunch each day.
Shepherd’s Cross offers these and other virtual or onsite classes year-round on an individual or group basis. Shepherd’s Cross is an accredited Agritourism facility, a Made in Oklahoma company that processes the only animal welfare-approved fiber sold in the U.S. that is chemical-free, hormone-free, free-range and all-natural. Shepherd’s Cross hosts a mini-wool mill, processing the wool from their own sheep raised on site.
Heart of the Shepherd is a non-profit organization (501-C3) that operates at the farm and establishes wool mills in remote, impoverished areas around the world. Heart of the Shepherd teaches Biblical references to the harvest, the animals, farming and gardening. The Bible Garden is available for self-guided tours; audio or visual or both.
Shepherd’s Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., year-round (closed some holidays). Shepherd’s Cross is at 16792 East 450 Road in Claremore.
Registration is required. For more information and the registration form, visit https://shepherdscross.com/fiber-fest.html or call 918-342-5911.
Shepherd’s Cross is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight multicounty organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
