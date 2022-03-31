"Ghost of Wuhan" is a new film telling the personal story of a stubborn virologist trying to survive and find answers during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The film will be released on Friday, April 15, and will stream on Pzaz TV.
The film follows Ankit Mishra, a Ph.D. who returns from Wuhan, China back to his hometown in Mumbai, India. Even though his parents had always wanted him to become a doctor, Mishra ended up becoming a Virologist instead. Shortly after moving back to Mumbai, Mishra starts experiencing some symptoms of an unknown virus and studies his condition while he self-quarantines at home. After running some tests, he establishes that he has been infected with the COVID-19 virus. To prove himself as an able virologist, he experiments on himself and after a lot of struggles, Mishra cures himself by developing medicine to counteract the virus.
The film features Mr RC Pathak, a well-known actor in the Indian film industry, alongside upcoming actors Diksha Pathak, Veer Kant Singh and Ankit Mishra. According to the creators, the film was produced to build awareness of how people can survive this kind of pandemic and create motivation and hope for wider society.
“Pzaz is unique because we partner with a greater variety of independent film and TV producers than any other platform. We are delighted the team behind Ghost of Wuhan felt trust in Pzaz TV to be able to connect their unique story to new audiences, where we can connect and grow together," said Michelle Denbymarketing manager.
Pzaz is the TV and music a-la-carte app focusing on independent TV. A team of passionate, curious professionals, we are united in our efforts to deliver the most loved, culturally diverse, global entertainment platform. Download the Pzaz TV app from the App Store or Google Play for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.