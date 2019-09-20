CLAREMORE - It's been 100 years since Will Rogers filmed "Laughing Bill Hyde," his first of 50 silent movies.
While films were somewhat of a novelty then, today's movie fans have an opportunity during the Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival to view four days of original films from all around the world.
Films submitted in the Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival will be showing each day in Claremore from Oct. 30-Nov. 2.
First-place winners will receive the classic Dog Iron Award, which will be presented in 12 categories at a special Dog Irons Awards Ceremony on the night of Nov. 2.
Motion picture buffs have an opportunity to win an "All Access Pass," valued at $100 to see all of the entries throughout the Festival and attend the Kick-Off party, Awards Ceremony, lectures and the V.I.P reception.
Framed copies of Will Rogers' movie posters are displayed in more than 50 Claremore locations.
To enter in the contest for the free "All Access Pass," take a selfie with one of the Will Rogers vintage movie posters and post it on Facebook with the hashtag, #reelwill.
A winner will be picked each Wednesday during the month of October and will then be posted on the Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival Facebook page.
The more selfies with movie posters you find, the more chances you have to win.
Will Rogers went on to make 21 talkies, the last two, "In Old Kentucky" and "Steamboat 'Round the Bend," released after his August 15, 1935 death in an Alaska plane crash.
For additional information about the Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival visit www.dogirons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.