GORE – The 52nd annual Fin and Feather Fall Festival will be postponed until Sept. 24-26, 2021.
After much consideration, the "Fin Family" decision to reschedule was based on concerns for the health and safety of guests, vendors, employees, and the community as a whole.
Applications are being accepted now for the 2021 festival, and may be found on www.finandfeatherresort.com under the "special events" tab.
For more information, email info@finandfeatherresort.com or call 918-487-5148.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.