GORE – Scores of vendors attract thousands of visitors to the Fin & Feather Fall Festival.
The festival will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Fin & Feather, 445889 Oklahoma 10A near Gore.
Organizer Lezli Pool said there are 175 vendors this year. One new vendor, Rayan Peterson has replicas of dough bowls and sugar molds. Another new vendor does charcoal portraits.
“I have a gentleman who makes wooden toys,” Pool said. “We have many return vendors people look for year after year after year.”
Pool said the festival draws about 30,000 people over the weekend.
The Gore/Webbers Falls Lions Club will host a rib sale Friday and Saturday across from Soda Steve’s store in Gore. Ribs are $25 a rack.
