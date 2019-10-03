TULSA – Indie pop sensation Fitz and The Tantrums are bringing their smash hit “HandClap” and others as part of their “All The Feels” Winter 2020 Headline Tour to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Feb 8.
Tickets start at $29.50 and are on sale now.
Fitz and The Tantrums are multiplatinum artists who have quickly grown from independent upstarts to bona fide hit-makers. The Los Angeles-based band had been known for its platinum-selling, No. 1 alternative radio hits “The Walker” and “Out of My League” before the release of “HandClap.” The global smash has logged more than 400 million worldwide streams while enjoying Top 5 chart success at multiformat radio outlets nationwide. The RIAA-certified, two-time platinum single also skyrocketed to the Top 5 on both the Hot AC and Alternative Radio charts and enjoyed major airplay across the country at Top 40.
In September 2019, Fitz and The Tantrums released their latest album, “All the Feels,” that features songs like “123456,” “All the Feels,” “I Need Help,” “I Just Want to Shine” and “Don’t Ever Let Em.” “123456” has already been featured in high profile spots on MLB Network and was highlighted in the recent Netflix film “Otherhood.” The current single “I Just Want to Shine” is climbing at alternative radio and was just featured in Walmart’s official back-to-school campaign.
Fitz and The Tantrums are made up of vocalist and songwriter Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick, vocalist and songwriter Noelle Scaggs, saxophonist James King, keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna, bassist Joseph Karnes and drummer John Wicks.
For more information on Fitz and The Tantrums, visit www.FitzandTheTantrums.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.