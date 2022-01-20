BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones are bringing their co-headline tour with Devon Gilfillian to the Walmart AMP on Thursday, June 23, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, and range from $36 to $60.50 plus applicable fees. Get tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visit www.amptickets.com or purchase in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Multi-Platinum artists Fitz and the Tantrums have quickly grown from independent upstarts to bonafide hitmakers. The LA-based band recently released their much-anticipated, fourth full length album All the Feels, featuring singles “123456” and “I Just Wanna Shine.” All the Feels follows the band’s 2016 release Fitz and the Tantrums which spawned the group’s biggest hit to date, “HandClap.”
The RIAA-certified 2x Platinum single has logged more than 400 million global streams, went top five on both the Hot AC and Alternative Radio charts, and also enjoyed major airplay across the country at Top 40. The band has brought the infectious energy of their live shows to the small screen, with nationally televised performances of “HandClap” on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” “Good Morning America,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” NBC’s “TODAY,” “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “America’s Got Talent,” Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the syndicated “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” among others.
Fitz and the Tantrums’ album followed their breakout major label debut, More Than Just a Dream, which featured back-to-back Platinum-certified, No. 1 Alternative Radio singles in “The Walker” and “Out Of My League.” Both singles also enjoyed Top 15 success at Hot AC. The band has performed countless, sold out headlining shows and is always a standout at music festivals around the world, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and more.
Fitz and the Tantrums are: Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick, vocals; Noelle Scaggs, vocals; James King, saxophone, flute; Jeremy Ruzumna, keyboards; Joseph Karnes, bass; and John Wicks, drums, percussion.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones’ new album The Alien Coast represents the most adventurous and original output yet from an ever-evolving musical powerhouse. In a profound shift, the band’s fourth full-length and first for ATO Records strays far from the time-bending soul of past work like their 2014 debut, arriving at a convergence of rock & roll, R&B, psychedelia and funk.
Produced by Matt Ross-Spang, The Alien Coast is the first album St. Paul & The Broken Bones have ever recorded in their hometown of Birmingham. In creating the ultra-vivid dreamscape threaded throughout The Alien Coast, the band’s chief lyricist drew inspiration from such disparate sources as Greek mythology, dystopian sci-fi, 17th century Italian sculpture and colonial-period history books.
The Alabama-bred eight-piece includes Paul Janeway, vocals; Jesse Phillips, bass; Browan Lollar, guitar; Kevin Leon, drums; Al Gamble, keyboards; Allen Branstetter, trumpet; Chad Fisher, trombone; and Amari Ansari, saxophone.
