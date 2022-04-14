Five Finger Death Punch to take AMP stage

BENTONVILLE - Last wee, multi-Platinum hard rock powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch released "AfterLife," the title track from their highly anticipated new studio album. The band also announced its 2022 North American tour, which includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
The tour includes rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The HU and Fire From the Gods. Gates open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6:30 pm.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 15, at 10 am, and range from $35 to $149.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
One of the most successful rock acts in modern music, Five Finger Death Punch has been hard at work in the studio over the past year writing and recording the followup to their 2020 album F8. The album, produced by Kevin Churko, debuted at No. 1 on Rock charts around the world with top 10 mainstream chart debuts in the U.S., Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and more. It produced four No. 1 hit singles with "Inside Out," "A Little Bit Off," "Living The Dream," and "Darkness Settles In," the latter of which saw the band tie the record for most consecutive No. 1's on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with seven chart-toppers in a row with "Disturbed." The band has amassed over eight billion streams and three billion video views and have sold over one million tickets between 2018 and 2020.
5 Finger Death Punch is also venturing into the film space, with their appearance in the upcoming horror-thriller film "The Retaliators," a Better Noise Films production, set for a fall 2022 theatrical and streaming release. The band appears onscreen and on the film's soundtrack, with some of the biggest names in rock: Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, The HU, All Good Things and more.
This past August, the movie had its world premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest in London. Its North American premiere took place at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as the opening night film for ScreamFest, where the production took home an award for Best Make-Up and earned rave reviews, with a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
