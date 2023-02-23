Foghat to take 'Slow Ride' to Hard Rock Live

TULSA – From “Guitar Hero” to “Dazed and Confused,” Foghat and its catalog of hits have stood the test of time. The band takes their tour on the road and is making a stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Wednesday, May 10 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $19.50 and will go on sale Feb. 24.
Formed in 1971 when Lonesome Dave Peverett and Roger Earl left the British blues-rock band Savoy Brown, Foghat has earned eight gold records, one platinum record and one double-platinum record with songs like “Slow Ride,” “Fool for the City,” “I Just Want To Make Love to You,” “Third Time Lucky,” “Stone Blue,” “Born for the Road,” “Road Fever,” “Drivin’ Wheel,” and “Night Shift.”
Founding member Roger Earl has kept the band going for over 50 years. Lead vocalist and lead guitarist Scott Holt played with Buddy Guy for over 10 years, and lead/slide guitarist Bryan Bassett, who has been with Foghat for 27 years, played with Wild Cherry and Molly Hatchet. Rodney O’Quinn, on bass, came to Foghat from the Pat Travers band and was picked by longtime bassist Craig MacGregor, who had been with Foghat since the 1970s and passed away in 2018.
For more information on Foghat, visit www.Foghat.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
