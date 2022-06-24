TULSA – Spectators will have a chance to see a fireworks display on July 4 as River Parks Authority hosts Folds of Honor FreedomFest.
Entertainment and activities will be centered at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. The event is free and open to the public.
Launched from the 21st Street Bridge, the fireworks display will be viewable for the tens of thousands who flock to both sides of the Arkansas River during the evening. As in previous years, Folds of Honor FreedomFest will feature the largest aerial fireworks display in northeast Oklahoma with a presentation of colorful bursts soaring high into the sky.
Community members are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to spread across River West Festival Park and Dream Keepers Park, which will offer the best views of the fireworks display.
At both locations on each side of the river, live music begins at 6 p.m. Local bands performing include The Fabulous Mid Life Crisis Band, Empire Rock Band, The Hi-Fi Hillbillies and The Captain Ledge Band, continuing until 9:15 p.m.
River Parks Authority strongly encourages patrons to plan ahead, carpool, ride share or bike to the event as parking spaces are extremely limited this year. For more information, visit www.riverparks.org.
