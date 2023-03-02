Foo Fighters confirm headlining show at the AMP

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Further making good on their New Year’s Eve promise that they would see their audience soon, Foo Fighters have announced three new headline shows including a performance at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, June 14.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., and music will start at 7:30 p.m.
The additional newly confirmed dates are Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, May 24 and Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, Alabama, on Friday, June 16. These three dates add to a 2023 touring regimen of festivals including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Harley-Davidson Homecoming, and more.
Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3. Ticket prices range from $46-139.50 plus applicable fees.
For further information, go to Foofighters.com.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is premier reserved parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30. A limited number of premier reserved parking spots will be available for this show.
Purchase tickets and parking at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays, or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
