BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History will host Mark Ford (Chiricahua Apache) on Friday, April 9, at noon for part one of a three-part series, "Animal Medicine Ways."
This Zoom event will be on the museum’s Facebook, www.facebook.com/MuseumofNativeAmericanHistory. To join, registration is required. An account is not required to view on Facebook. This event will host a practicum for individuals who would like to share their “animal medicine” experiences. Visit the site, www.monah.us/upcoming-events/2021/3/12/animal-medicine-ways-pga5n, to share experiences.
This live presentation and workshop will explore cultural appropriation and Native American understandings of animal medicine. Ford is a native of Alamosa, Colorado, and is of Chiricahua Apache, Tewa (Pueblo) and Spanish descent. He lives in Phoenix, and is director of community partnerships and tribal relations. For more information about this event and others, visit monah.us; call 479-273-2456; or email info@monah.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.