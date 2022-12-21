Foreigner to bring generation-defining classic rock to Hard Rock

TULSA – British-American sensation Foreigner is headed back to Tulsa and is making a tour stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $69.50 and are on sale now.
Foreigner continues to define a generation of rock music to people across the globe. With record-breaking hits like “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Break It Up,” and many more, Foreigner is considered one of the best-selling music artists of all time with audio and video streams averaging 15 million every week.
The architect behind Foreigner’s extraordinary catalog, Mick Jones has crafted some of rock music’s most enduring songs. Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter, performer, and producer and winner of the prestigious Ivor Novello songwriter award in 1998, Jones first began playing guitar in his early teens. After starting his own rock band and opening for the Rolling Stones in pubs across South London, Mick’s first big break came in 1964 when he moved to Paris and was hired to play with French singer Sylvie Vartan.
After a brief stint in England to reform the band Spooky Tooth, Jones moved to New York City and formed Foreigner with Ian McDonald and Dennis Elliott and Americans Lou Gram, Alan Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi. The band now consists of Kelly Hansen, Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier, and Luis Maldonado.
The band has seen a resurgence in its musical popularity among younger demographics thanks to songs in hit movies and TV shows like “The Eternals,” “Good Boys,” “Stranger Things,” and “Tacoma PD.”
For more information on Foreigner, visit www.ForeignerOnline.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
