TULSA – Foreigner is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on Thursday, April 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 18.
On Sept. 13, 2017 Foreigner’s catalog sales were celebrated in Business Insider magazine as hitting the Top 40 among the Best Selling Music Artists of All Time. The Beatles were justifiably No. 1, but Foreigner came in ahead of Britney Spears, Bob Dylan, Phil Collins, Prince, Queen, Bon Jovi and Def Leppard.
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 75 million.
Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide No. 1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner continues to rock the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.