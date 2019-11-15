FORT GIBSON - The Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce has scheduled upcoming holiday events.
The Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Fort Gibson is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
Along with pictures with Santa, there will be free activities for kids, and vendors on site.
Music will be provided by First Baptist Church, Fellowship Bible Church, Church of Christ, Trinity Family Worship, and First United Methodist Church.
The Fort Gibson Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 9, will have a How the Grinch Stole Christmas theme. The parade will begin at 7 p.m.
It is free to enter. Line up will begin at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ parking lot, 911 S. Lee St.
The route will travel north on Lee Street to Poplar Street, then right at the stoplight, continuing east on Poplar to the old shopping center's parking lot.
For more information about these and other activities, call the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce at 918-478-4780.
